Why Financial Services firms are prioritising application modernisation in 2025

Sign up for this webinar, hosted in association with OutSystems, to discover how AI-powered low-code development is revolutionising how financial services firms build applications.

How are regulations and changing consumer expectations shaping the need for application modernisation?

What are the topical use cases that application modernisation helps financial institutions realise?



What are the main roadblocks and challenges that financial institutions are facing when it comes to their application development?



How can AI-assisted low-code development help financial institutions fill talent gaps, lower costs, and boost innovation?



What are some of the strategies financial institutions can apply to adopt AI-assisted low-code application development?

Banks and financial institutions are facing an innovation imperative. A tidal wave of regulatory updates, cybersecurity risks, and changing customer expectations are the driving forces behind the need for modernisation. Yet many organisations struggle with the practicalities. According to the Outsystems State of Application Development Report, 48% of financial services institutions see legacy technology as their top innovation challenge, and 53% state that an additional lack of skills has significantly impacted their application development.



AI-powered low-code development can help organisations fill crucial skills gaps and complement their existing teams while effectively and safely modernising their technology. While 70% of organisations state they have already integrated AI into some or all of their software development processes, half of respondents struggle to integrate AI efficiently within their existing workflows, and 1 in 4 say they are accumulating more tech debt due to generative AI or automated processes.



This is where low-code comes in: Low-code helps accelerate development, improve developer productivity, and safely, securely modernise key systems without accumulating additional tech debt. This in turn helps financial institutions solve modern challenges around onboarding, product development, improving customer experience, and more. AI-assisted low-code development allows financial institutions to streamline their application development and brave the modernisation challenges they are facing in 2025 and beyond.

Register for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with OutSystems, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss the driving industry factors behind application modernisation and which strategies will help financial institutions adopt AI-assisted low-code application development.