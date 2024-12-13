The ISO 20022 deadline is looming: Are financial organisations prepared?

Join this webinar to discuss the impending ISO 20022 deadline, the industry’s readiness, and the consequences organisations face in case of non-compliance.

We are fast approaching the end of the CBPR+ co-existence period. What is the current lay of the land, and how far along is the industry in its adoption of ISO 20022?



Financial institutions that have not finalised their roadmap are under time pressure to do so. What do organisations need to do over the next months in order to be compliant by November 2025?



What are the contingencies and consequences in case of non-compliance? What can organisations expect should they not be able to be ISO 20022 ready by November?

The deadline to migrate to ISO 20022 for CBPR+ payments is just a few months away. After the co-existence period ends in November 2025, financial institutions must be ISO 20022 compliant in order to send and receive cross-border interbank payments.



ISO 20022 enables the creation of a single common language for most payments globally, yet the road to progress has not been smooth for many financial institutions. In October 2024, the adoption rate among the top 175 financial institutions came in at just over 27% (Source: Swift).



As time is running out, financial organisations need to expedite their migration roadmap lest, or else they risk losing their ability to send and receive cross-border payments. So, what do organisations need to do between now and November to be compliant? And what are the consequences and contingencies of non-compliance?

Register for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Finastra, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss the industry’s readiness for the upcoming ISO 20022 deadline, migration strategies to ensure compliance, and what organisations can expect should they not be able to make the timeline.