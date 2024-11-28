Operational resilience in the age of DORA

Join this webinar to explore the state of operational resilience in 2025 and the resilience strategies that are emerging as DORA comes into effect.

The stark reality in banking is that operational outages are no longer an if, but a when. What’s the current state of operational resilience in 2025?



As of the day of this webinar, DORA will be in effect. How have European banks fared with the regulatory changes, and what still needs to be addressed from a resilience standpoint?



What are the emerging operational resilience strategies in the age of DORA?



How can financial institutions combine increased resilience with innovation to become fault tolerant rather than just ensuring high availability with failover?

As we go into 2025, operational resilience and zero downtime are some of the most urgent concerns on the minds of business leaders across financial institutions in Europe. New research finds that 93% of leaders are concerned about the financial and organisational impacts of outages, and 95% are aware of operational weaknesses that leave them vulnerable.

Resilience investments are long overdue in the financial sector, not lest with NIS2 and DORA’s operational mandates coming into effect. Yet even with the regulatory focus on operational resilience, 53% of banking and financial services companies still report experiencing outages or service interruptions weekly.

What’s holding financial institutions back? And how can they minimise downtime while simultaneously ensuring data integrity, compliance and quick recovery? It’s high time for institutions to develop forward-looking strategies where technology and compliance go hand in hand to secure operational resilience.

in association with Cockroach Labs, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss the state of operational resilience across Europe, the impact of regulation coming into effect, and what still needs to be addressed by financial institutions.