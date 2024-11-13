Next Gen payment processing: How banks can embrace the future

Watch this webinar, hosted in association with Corecard, to explore why incremental modernisation can be the best way forward and how banks can determine the best strategy to enhance their baseline.





How can banks successfully establish a credit card programme and migrate their portfolios effectively?



How can technology decision makers determine the right strategy for their migration that minimises risk and offers enhanced agility?



How are payment processors shaping the space? And how can banks find the right partner that will help them become truly customer centric?



What are the most common pitfalls of migration, and how can they be avoided?

The way consumers interact with cards is changing at an incredible pace. Gone are the days of a singular preferred payment method – today's consumers demand choice above all. For example, Gen Z is three times more likely than older generations to use alternative payment methods such as contactless, mobile wallets, in-game currency, or payment apps.

This puts traditional banks in a predicament where their often-monolithic infrastructures are not fit for purpose. Next Gen technology is needed to facilitate the demands of modern payments processing, yet rip-and-replace is rarely the right path foreword. Each bank’s baseline is different, so understanding how to make the right incremental changes that improve the experience of their customers is the best way forward.

But how can decision makers determine the right strategy for their business? Often, legacy payments processors are largely restricted in their abilities to facilitate these agile, modern opportunities, so how can banks find the right partner for their modernisation journey? And crucially, how can this be approached in an industry that’s often adverse to fixing something that might not necessarily be fully broken?

join our panel of industry experts who will discuss modern payment processing needs and how banks can overcome migration challenges.