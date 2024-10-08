PREDICT 2025: The Future of AI in the US

Watch this PREDICT 2025 Finextra Research webinar to explore how financial institutions must establish a compliance strategy that includes risk assessments and proactively harnesses the power of AI.

How will the results of the 2024 US Election impact use of AI in 2025?



What progress have individual states made in regulating AI compared to national level?



Why is ethical and responsible use of AI still an issue in the US?

The financial services industry has used AI and its subsets for decades, but adoption of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT has created a new dimension for the sector.

Following Finextra’s Future of AI in the US 2025 report – to be released in December 2024 – this webinar will explore how the US still has no standardised methodology for regulating the technology, but continues to forge ahead with innovation.

Generative AI is already proving to be valuable for a number of use cases beyond data science, but the industry is slow to adopt AI for customer-facing initiatives – the focus has been on back-office automation, data aggregation, and fraud prevention.

But what does that mean for reducing headcount? Will AI be the next ATM, ensuring bank tellers are able to take on higher-skilled responsibilities? Will increased automation lead to more explainable AI models and eventually lead to a more ethical use of the technology? Find out what 2025 has in store for AI here.

Sign up for this Finextra PREDICT 2025 webinar to join our panel of industry experts who will explore the progress individual states have made regulating AI.