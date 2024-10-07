Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
Webinar
See all Events »
Unifying card programmes: The cost-reduction imperative

When:

Thursday 5th December 2024 15:00 GMT | 16:00 CET | 10:00 EST

Where:

Online

Unifying card programmes: The cost-reduction imperative

Register now

Watch this webinar, in association with FIS, to learn why it is time for banks to unify their card programmes.

 
  • What are financial institutions’ biggest operational pressures today?
  • How can the unification of card programmes solve these?
  • What is the best approach to customising payments offerings?
  • What are the key features of a best-in-class solution, in terms of consolidatory, technological and security benefits?

 

Faced with soaring operational costs, it is high time for financial institutions to being unifying their card programmes. The consolidation of systems is the only real long-term vision for banks looking to seize the reins of their runaway expenses.

The manner of modification is just as important. While the piecemeal customisation of legacy mainframe platforms may cost less in the short term, each future release drives up the total cost of ownership (TCO) – since extending services such as debit, credit, pre-paid, Buy-Now-Pay-Later, and personal loans means bolting to the core new, disparate systems. Not only does this necessitate continual waves of testing, training, and compliance updates for each product, it forces banks to manage a complex web of software vendors.

The approach of the forward-thinking bank is therefore to ensure all tweaks are brought under a single card system. As is the case with any worthwhile solution, institutions can expect a clutch of positive knock-on effects from card unification – including as the reduction and bracing of the attack surface targeted by fraudsters.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with FIS, to join our panel of industry experts who will analyse the biggest costs facing banks today, their operational roots, and how the unification of programmes is the future.

 

Upcoming events
See all Events »
The Automation Imperative in Asset Servicing

The Automation Imperative in Asset Servicing

Tuesday 15th October 2024 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

What are the core issues in the asset servicing sector?

Preventing disaster: How banks can address operational resilience to prepare for global outages

Preventing disaster: How banks can address operational resilience to prepare for global outages

Thursday 31 October 2024 15:00 GMT | 16:00 CET | 11:00 EDT

Are banks ready for DORA?

Global workforce payments: Mastering a world of complexity

Global workforce payments: Mastering a world of complexity

Tuesday 19th November 2024 15:00 GMT | 16:00 CET | 10:00 EST

How can businesses tackle the challenges associated with paying a global workforce?