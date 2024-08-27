Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Webinar
The Automation Imperative in Asset Servicing

When:

Thursday 15th October 2024 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

The Automation Imperative in Asset Servicing

Watch this webinar, hosted in association with Broadridge, on the current state of the asset servicing sector and how financial institutions can effectively address and minimise costs and risks.

 
  • What are the core issues and challenges currently facing the asset servicing sector?
  • What is the long-term case for industry standardisation from issuer to investor?
  • How can financial institutions modernise their systems to minimise cost and risk currently associated with asset servicing?

 

The asset servicing world is in need of modernisation. According to the International Securities Services Association's (ISSA) research from 2024, investors are currently carrying a cost of USD $14 million for corporate action processing, and investors' asset servicing costs are growing by 23% per annum.

At the core of these issues lies process and technology. Financial institutions are plagued by processing errors and data gaps and given that 72% of messages today are still processed manually, the risk is severe. Institutions can address these risks by modernising systems to allow for asset servicing automation.

Currently, asset servicing is very people intensive on both the issuer and investor side, as well as with intermediaries. Greater automation offers opportunities that would allow institutions to not just decrease risk (by as much as 87%), but lower costs as well. So how can financial institutions address the core issues they are facing and effectively modernise their systems and processes?

Register for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Broadridge, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss the opportunities of asset servicing automation and how it addresses the core issues financial institutions are currently facing.

