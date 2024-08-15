Microservice architecture: The answer to modern payments processing

Watch this webinar, in association with Diebold Nixdorf, to learn why microservices architecture is the future of real-time payments processing.

What benefits to payments processing can a microservices architecture bring?

What does the ideal migratory journey look like, from monolithic to microservices architecture?

How can discreet service components help future-proof banks, particularly when it comes to regulation, compliance, and service agility?

In order to shoulder ever-rising, real-time payment volumes and regulatory tectonics, banks must undergo a systemic evolution. Migratory success, however, depends heavily upon how their core systems are set up.

As ever, agility is the differentiator – as enabled by the movement away from centralised, monolithic architectures in favour of cloud-native, discreet microservice components. Such a cutting-edge setup benefits from being unattached to back-end systems, and can therefore be efficiently configured, distributed, scaled, and updated, as the need arises.

Most importantly, this approach ensures migration journeys are smooth – favouring chipping away at the legacy monolith, as opposed to ripping out and replacing workloads, which can engender costly disruptions and end-user dissatisfaction.

