Webinar
Microservice architecture: The answer to modern payments processing

When:

Thursday 17th October 2024 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Watch this webinar, in association with Diebold Nixdorf, to learn why microservices architecture is the future of real-time payments processing.

 
  • What benefits to payments processing can a microservices architecture bring?
  • What does the ideal migratory journey look like, from monolithic to microservices architecture?
  • How can discreet service components help future-proof banks, particularly when it comes to regulation, compliance, and service agility?

In order to shoulder ever-rising, real-time payment volumes and regulatory tectonics, banks must undergo a systemic evolution. Migratory success, however, depends heavily upon how their core systems are set up.

As ever, agility is the differentiator – as enabled by the movement away from centralised, monolithic architectures in favour of cloud-native, discreet microservice components. Such a cutting-edge setup benefits from being unattached to back-end systems, and can therefore be efficiently configured, distributed, scaled, and updated, as the need arises.

Most importantly, this approach ensures migration journeys are smooth – favouring chipping away at the legacy monolith, as opposed to ripping out and replacing workloads, which can engender costly disruptions and end-user dissatisfaction.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Diebold Nixdorf, to join our panel of industry experts who will examine the benefits of microservices architecture, and what needs to be done to ensure migrations are streamlined.

 

