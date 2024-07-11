Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Winning Payment Strategies for High-Opportunity Industries

When:

Thursday 24th October 2024 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Watch this webinar on industries such as online gaming, influencer and affiliate marketing, the creator economy, ecommerce and digital goods, and online travel.

  • What are the top payments challenges holding back growth?
  • What are the features and capabilities that payments leaders are looking for?
  • What payment methods do high opportunity industries want and prefer?

High-opportunity industries like online gaming, creator economy, digital goods and others are growing fast. Their unique payment needs cannot be ignored and payment service providers are taking note. These industries now have options to embrace profitable growth while managing payment fraud, risk and reliability like never before.

High-opportunity industries should no longer settle for subpar, overly restrictive, unreliable payment providers. They can now find tailored payment solutions that also offer value-added services like business accounts, chargeback and dispute management, KYB and KYC verification and more favourable foreign exchange.

Payment leaders who reevaluate their strategies can improve authorisation rates, lower risk, and reduce the time spent managing cross-border payments.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Rapyd, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss what high opportunity industries look for in a payments partner.

Speakers:

  • Sujata Sontakke - Sr. Manager, Industry Strategy & Insights, Rapyd
