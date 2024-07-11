Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
High Opportunity Industries: Trends, Preferences and Challenges

When:

Thursday 24th October 2024 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Watch this webinar on industries such as online gaming, influencer and affiliate marketing, the creator economy, ecommerce and digital goods, and online travel.

  • What are the key pain points for high opportunity industries?
  • What do high opportunity industries look for in a payments partner?
  • What are their preferred payment methods and why?
  • What fintech trends are shaping the future of these industries?

High-opportunity industries are fast-growing, highly profitable and have unmet payment needs. These could include industries such as online gaming, influencer and affiliate marketing, the creator economy, ecommerce and digital goods, and online travel, to name a few.

These industries are reinventing how we entertain, travel and shop and they’re often the first to embrace new payment technologies. However, while most merchants can easily access payments, these industries struggle to find reliable, secure partners to meet their needs.

Learn about the challenges, trends and preferences of these high-opportunity industries in a first-of-its-kind deep dive webinar and hear directly from business leaders within these industries reshaping commerce.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Rapyd, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss what high opportunity industries look for in a payments partner

Speakers:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]

 

