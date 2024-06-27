Banks and Credit Unions: How to Establish the Core Banking Blueprint

Watch this webinar to learn how smaller, growing financial services institutions must ensure their core systems architecture and client-facing platforms can efficiently compete with larger institutions.

How are small to medium banks and credit unions ensuring their internal systems can compete with those used by larger institutions courting the same clients?

What sorts of upgrades in core architecture and platforms must growing institutions consider enabling for positive and productive client banking relationships?

How will aging, inflexible technology and legacy architecture create inevitable challenges for institutions aiming to grow and adapt to the fast-evolving financial services world?

What are some of the key questions smaller banking organisations must ask and answer today to be ready to tackle the changing client needs of tomorrow?

When choosing technology partners, why are factors like streamlined migration and implementation coordination so important beyond just selecting hardware or software alone?

Smaller, growing banks and credit unions are in heated competition these days for an increasingly sophisticated client base. It’s not just about solid, innovative products and services - flexible systems architecture is also required to ensure they can deliver them 24/7. Constant adaptation to rapidly changing client appetites and trends in the financial world means smaller organisations must step up to systems designed with upgradability and modularity from their core.

Banking hardware and software continues to evolve in complexity and capability alongside growing client expectations of financial services providers. Credit unions and local and emerging banks realise that a big part of staying competitive is having the flexible systems architecture and support structures in place to match those employed by major industry players. With that parity assured, they’re confident they can win and keep clients onboard with their superior, personal service.

How can smaller financial institutions construct solid systems foundations for first-class client relationships and lasting success - while avoiding key obstacles posed by legacy architecture that might dampen their future prospects? Even with great hardware and software on the menu, why is experience and expertise coordinating migration and implementation efforts so critical to any project’s success? Future-focused financial institutions must make the best technology partner choices today to ensure it's the strongest competitor it can be tomorrow.

