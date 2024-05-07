Ensuring interoperability in the age of global, cross-border e-invoicing

.

Are European businesses prepared for the fundamental changes that directives such as ViDA will bring to e-invoicing?

How can businesses ensure interoperability as jurisdictions find different ways to implement ViDA?

In this complex political context, how can software companies prepare for what’s coming?

What are the opportunities and benefits that legislation and directives such as ViDA will enable?

The European VAT system is heading for change. At the end of 2022, 2022 the European Commission (EC) published its VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) proposal, aimed to modernise the VAT system and address the VAT problems created by the growth of the platform economy.

Yet while this directive, which includes the move to real-time digital reporting based on e-invoicing for organisations that operate cross-border, will apply to all countries within the EU, the way its implemented will be left for individual jurisdictions to decide.

This will leave companies that have to deal with the technical aspect of this with multiple challenges: How can they modernise in a way to facilitate these new technical requirements? What are the benefits and opportunities that come out of harmonised, cross-border e-invoicing? And how can interoperability and compliance be ensured when you have to consider both domestic and cross-border information exchange as well as local and European tax rules?