Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook

Watch this webinar predicting what financial crime challenges will emerge in 2024 and how financial institutions can tackle them.

What financial crime trends were observed in 2023?

What is the fraud outlook for 2024?

How might the legislative regulatory landscape impact financial crime fighting?

What other tactics can financial institutions use to tackle their financial crime challenges?

Scammers continue to develop in their sophistication, making it harder year on year for financial institutions to keep up with mitigating fraud. The 2023 Nice Actimize Fraud Insights Report found a significant spike in cheque fraud that correlates to increases in first-party deposit fraud, and authorised push payment (APP) fraud continues to impact financial institutions.

The pressures of this financial crime landscape are increased when considering the changing legislative environment. For instance, in the UK, the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) will be shifting the liability for APP fraud, meaning that there is even greater interest and need for banks to improve their fraud prevention systems.

Prevention will become a critical requirement the adoption of ISO 20022, meaning transactions will finally be occurring in real-time, 24/7/365, and cross border. Despite being months before the deadline, it is already becoming evident that some financial institutions will not be prepared to comply with this standard, and for the growing fraud risk associated with these changes. 2024 will be a year of change and financial institutions should plan ahead.

