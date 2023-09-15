Sustainable Finance Live: Placing cities at the centre of the climate change discussion

Watch this webinar to learn more about what is to come at the Sustainable Finance Live conference, where experts will discuss numerous topics such as sustainable strategies, climate change action, and the energy transition.

How can financial organisations combat climate change through sustainable financing?

What tools can financial institutions use in their sustainable transition?

How can the ‘sustainable city’ be a viable use case to address sustainable strategies and innovations?

The theme for this year’s Sustainable Finance Live event is ‘Financing Sustainable Cities’, which will focus on how experts are developing green solutions that can make a difference city-wide. Looking at the climate and Nature change crises that different cities are facing all over the world, we can address what funding a sustainable city can look like.

A challenge that the financial industry is facing is that there is a misconception of what is needed by institutions, and the sector is not addressing the risks that climate and Nature scientists are discussing. To bridge that gap, there needs to be consistent conversation with climate and Nature scientists on the risk of climate change and Nature loss and how financial organisations can work together to go greener.

Experts are looking to a variety of different solutions to address climate change within cities, to deal with the requirements of allocating capital, enabling decarbonisation, regenerating Nature and transitioning to sustainable energy. Within this discussion, the conference will explore the role of technology and new innovations in the sustainable movement, and how they are being harnessed for actionable sustainability.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar to join our panel of industry experts who will explore the different possibilities and innovations within a sustainable city, and what solutions attendees can expect at Sustainable Finance Live.

Speakers: