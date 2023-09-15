Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
Webinar
See all Events »
Sustainable Finance Live: Placing cities at the centre of the climate change discussion

When:

On-Demand

Where:

Online

Sustainable Finance Live: Placing cities at the centre of the climate change discussion

Register now

Watch this webinar to learn more about what is to come at the Sustainable Finance Live conference, where experts will discuss numerous topics such as sustainable strategies, climate change action, and the energy transition.

  • How can financial organisations combat climate change through sustainable financing?
  • What tools can financial institutions use in their sustainable transition?
  • How can the ‘sustainable city’ be a viable use case to address sustainable strategies and innovations?

The theme for this year’s Sustainable Finance Live event is ‘Financing Sustainable Cities’, which will focus on how experts are developing green solutions that can make a difference city-wide. Looking at the climate and Nature change crises that different cities are facing all over the world, we can address what funding a sustainable city can look like.

A challenge that the financial industry is facing is that there is a misconception of what is needed by institutions, and the sector is not addressing the risks that climate and Nature scientists are discussing. To bridge that gap, there needs to be consistent conversation with climate and Nature scientists on the risk of climate change and Nature loss and how financial organisations can work together to go greener.

Experts are looking to a variety of different solutions to address climate change within cities, to deal with the requirements of allocating capital, enabling decarbonisation, regenerating Nature and transitioning to sustainable energy. Within this discussion, the conference will explore the role of technology and new innovations in the sustainable movement, and how they are being harnessed for actionable sustainability.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar to join our panel of industry experts who will explore the different possibilities and innovations within a sustainable city, and what solutions attendees can expect at Sustainable Finance Live.

Speakers:

  • Richard Peers- Founder, Responsible Risk [Moderator]
  • Adam Thompson - Global Sustainable Finance and ESG Leader – IBM Consulting
  • Kaj Embren - Senior Advisor, Podcast Producer
  • Peter Hirsch - Head of Sustainability, 2150
     

 

Upcoming events
See all Events »
Webinar - Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Webinar - Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Tuesday 3rd October 2023 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

How will AML compliance for central banks and financial institutions be impacted by the establishment of the European AMLA and how will financial crime regulation be standardised throughout the EU?

Webinar - SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Webinar - SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Thursday 5th October 2023 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

How can banks leverage the benefits of multiple cloud providers to create an efficient, scalable, and flexible shared cloud platform without losing out on costs? What strategies should banks be employing to transition to the cloud?

Webinar - Payments Modernisation: Derisking and Embracing Innovation Beyond ‘Rip and Replace’

Webinar - Payments Modernisation: Derisking and Embracing Innovation Beyond ‘Rip and Replace’

Thursday 19th October 2023 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

How can banks bolster their payments modernisation journeys without uprooting their entire legacy payments systems? Why should banks prioritise de-risking their payments modernisation process through pre-validation and pre-processing?