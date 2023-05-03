Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Online webinar
Payments modernisation: Priorities for 2023

When:

Thursday 29th June 2023 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Payments modernisation: Priorities for 2023

Watch this webinar on the findings from the Finextra and Volante survey and the need for partnerships, cloud-facilitated A2A payment applications and payments-as-a-service.

  • A resounding 93% of payment modernisation implementation plans involve a cloud-based Payments-as-a-Service delivery model. This is 94% in North America. With greater pressure on plans that may have been protracted in light of recent economic conditions, comes greater reliance on partner provision.
  • Why and where has implementing next generation cross-border payments become a priority?
  • Which region brings products and services to market in the fastest time?
  • How are ISO 20022 and schemes such as FedNow driving change?

Uncertain economic conditions, shifting regulatory requirements, non-mandated initiatives and standards development all influence and drive the current state of adoption of real-time payment networks within domestic markets, intra-regional schemes, and cross-border networks globally.

The Finextra and Volante survey captures and explores ongoing priorities within payments modernisation, with particular focus on the growth or need for partnerships, cloud-facilitated account-to-account payment applications and payments-as-a-service offerings across corporate, SME and retail businesses, with additional focus on North America and Europe.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Volante, on the findings from the Finextra and Volante survey and the need for partnerships, cloud-facilitated A2A payment applications and payments-as-a-service.

Speakers:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]

 

