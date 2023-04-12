Cloud-native: How can banks achieve efficiency?

Watch this webinar, in association with Mambu and Microsoft Research, to learn how financial organisations can define efficiency to strive to leverage the benefits of cloud-based, digital solutions.

What are the contextual macro-challenges that banks are facing, which can be solved by cloud-based solutions?

What advantages can banks gain from efficient cloud-based solutions?

Where should IT costs be allocated if banks make use of cloud-native technologies?

Cloud efficiency is essential for banks to remain relevant and continue to push the envelope where it comes to innovation, speed, elasticity, and resilience. By prioritising AI and cloud integration, financial institutions can leverage efficiency gains and step into the future.

Banks are lagging behind fintech startups when it comes to cost-efficiency, customer onboarding, growth, and configurability. They are also spending too much of their IT budgets on running costs rather than change. To address these challenges, banks with legacy infrastructure can reduce expenses by migrating to the cloud and investing in cloud-native and AI technologies.

Currently, major banks are limiting themselves by investing more in front-end user experiences rather than rebuilding and reimagining the end-to-end experience, therefore missing out on long term benefits that would reinvigorate customer experience. Cloud-based solutions offer a substantially more attractive and viable method to exceed growth targets through better configurability, scalability, operational efficiency, and access to continuous innovation.

