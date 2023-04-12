Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
Online webinar
See all Events »
Cloud-native: How can banks achieve efficiency?

When:

Tuesday 13th June 2023 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Cloud-native: How can banks achieve efficiency?

Register now

Watch this webinar, in association with Mambu and Microsoft Research, to learn how financial organisations can define efficiency to strive to leverage the benefits of cloud-based, digital solutions.

  • What are the contextual macro-challenges that banks are facing, which can be solved by cloud-based solutions?
  • What advantages can banks gain from efficient cloud-based solutions?
  • Where should IT costs be allocated if banks make use of cloud-native technologies?

Cloud efficiency is essential for banks to remain relevant and continue to push the envelope where it comes to innovation, speed, elasticity, and resilience. By prioritising AI and cloud integration, financial institutions can leverage efficiency gains and step into the future.

Banks are lagging behind fintech startups when it comes to cost-efficiency, customer onboarding, growth, and configurability. They are also spending too much of their IT budgets on running costs rather than change. To address these challenges, banks with legacy infrastructure can reduce expenses by migrating to the cloud and investing in cloud-native and AI technologies.

Currently, major banks are limiting themselves by investing more in front-end user experiences rather than rebuilding and reimagining the end-to-end experience, therefore missing out on long term benefits that would reinvigorate customer experience. Cloud-based solutions offer a substantially more attractive and viable method to exceed growth targets through better configurability, scalability, operational efficiency, and access to continuous innovation.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Mambu and Microsoft Research, to join our panel of industry experts who will explore how financial organisations can achieve efficiency through cloud-native technologies.

Speakers:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
  • Ben Snowman - Vice President Partnerships, Mambu

 

Upcoming events
See all Events »
Webinar - Embedded payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Webinar - Embedded payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Tuesday 18th April 2023 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Register for our upcoming webinar with Modulr on Tuesday 18th April at 3pm BST, as industry experts discuss what defines embedded payments and why is it important for all businesses.

Webinar - Real-time payments: How banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Webinar - Real-time payments: How banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Thursday 11th May 2023 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

How can banks and financial institutions leverage real-time payments solutions to meet consumer demand?

Webinar - Fintech vs. Banking: Who will win the deposit war?

Webinar - Fintech vs. Banking: Who will win the deposit war?

Thursday 18th May 2023 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

How can banks leverage best-in-class technologies to improve customer experience through personalisation or enhanced UX? 