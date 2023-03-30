Payments modernisation: how banks are hitting refresh

Watch this webinar to learn how banks make decisions around when modernising payments processes.

What measures are banks using to assess their payments modernisation?

How does the modernisation of card payment rails overlap with cloud migration?

In what ways are banks mitigating their risk when modernizing?

Legacy payments solutions have been the mainstay inside banks for over 20 years, despite evolving consumer demands. These solutions have run consistently, but as financial institutions enact their modernisation processes, they are no longer fit for purpose. While the move to modernisation of these structures is ongoing, it is important to look at what is driving these efforts and what technologies are enhancing our modern payment rails.

The efficiency and security of payment and card payment rails are an essential part of the functioning of all banks and financial institutions. It is essential that for more efficient running of payments that these systems are modernised and streamlined to be as efficient as possible. However, refreshing a payment system is a major commitment for any financial institution and can be time intensive, costly, and pose a series of new risks.

As such, banks need to take serious considerations of how they approach modernisation of payment and card payment rails, and what measurements they are taking to ensure this is successful. Additionally, how might they use cloud technologies to aid in modernising legacy payment infrastructure, at a steady pace, while mitigating risk.

