Evolving the banking model: How banks can unlock value with novel tech

The ability for banks to survive in financial services is increasingly connected to their agility and ability to adapt at speed. This is a result of the increasing pace of technology acceleration, regulatory pressures and new entrants bearing down on the dominance of incumbents.

These new elements are acting as a catalyst for the evolution of the traditional banking model, into new structures which are not only able to better meet the security and compliance demands of a digital world, but can leverage more abstract concepts. Growing interest in movements such as the Metaverse and augmented reality, as well as increased engagement with artificial intelligence and blockchain, are examples of how financial services are capitalising on new tech opportunities to better serve their customer base and build value-added services.

Cloud will form the backbone of these new banking models, allowing financial institutions to keep pace with the rapidly evolving tastes of digital customers, and will reinforce banks’ ability to innovate in line with this demanding market.

What are the key catalysts driving the evolution of the traditional banking model?

How are we seeing these new banking models take shape within financial institutions?

When digitising their services, how can banks and financial institutions benefit from BaaS and embedded finance?

What concerns around new banking models, particularly hybrid models, are emerging? (e.g. security)

How can technology work to ease these concerns?

Is the emergence of new banking models leading to a market with greater appetite for highly innovative concepts? These may include blockchain, AI, the Metaverse, and augmented reality or banking platformisation?

What role does cloud play in financial institutions’ efforts to keep pace with evolving banking models?

