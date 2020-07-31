Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
Online webinar
See all Events »
Webinar - Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter

When:

Thursday 8 October 2020 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online Webinar

Webinar - Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter

Register now

Digital payments offer better, faster experiences for customers – but there’s no avoiding the increased levels of associated risk for FIs.

When payments happen in real-time, the window for fraud detection is reduced to milliseconds while the likelihood of recovering fraudulent payments is far lower. Essentially, as payments get faster so too does fraud – and when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Join Finextra and fraud experts from ACI Worldwide for an in-depth look at increasing fraud detection through democratising machine learning and leveraging the power of shared intelligence.

In this webinar, the panel will discuss:

  • The benefits of empowering non-specialists to build, test and deploy machine learning models for fraud detection – and the solutions that make this possible.
  • How shared intelligence increases the scope of data these models can access – and therefore increase their effectiveness – while enabling unprecedented collaboration.
  • How financial institutions can differentiate through smarter payments risk management strategies that improve the customer experience.

Speakers:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
  • Cleber Martins - Director Product Management, ACI Worldwide
  • Marc Trepanier - Principal Fraud Consultant, ACI Worldwide
  • Damon Madden - Principal Fraud Consultant, ACI Worldwide

 

> Register your place now

Upcoming events
See all Events »
EBAday 2020

EBAday 2020

24 - 26 November

Webinar - Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Webinar - Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Tuesday 15 September 2020 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Join Finextra, Volante Technologies, and industry experts online as we discuss what the business benefits are of to banks and corporates.

Webinar - Incorporating RTGS, ISO 20022 and cross-border migration into payments modernisation plans

Webinar - Incorporating RTGS, ISO 20022 and cross-border migration into payments modernisation plans

Thursday 17 September 2020 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Join Finextra, FIS, and industry experts online as we discuss the strategy and delivery of enterprise-wide payments modernisation.