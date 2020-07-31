Webinar - Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter

Digital payments offer better, faster experiences for customers – but there’s no avoiding the increased levels of associated risk for FIs.

When payments happen in real-time, the window for fraud detection is reduced to milliseconds while the likelihood of recovering fraudulent payments is far lower. Essentially, as payments get faster so too does fraud – and when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Join Finextra and fraud experts from ACI Worldwide for an in-depth look at increasing fraud detection through democratising machine learning and leveraging the power of shared intelligence.

In this webinar, the panel will discuss:

The benefits of empowering non-specialists to build, test and deploy machine learning models for fraud detection – and the solutions that make this possible.

How shared intelligence increases the scope of data these models can access – and therefore increase their effectiveness – while enabling unprecedented collaboration.

How financial institutions can differentiate through smarter payments risk management strategies that improve the customer experience.

Speakers:

Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]

- Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator] Cleber Martins - Director Product Management, ACI Worldwide

- Director Product Management, ACI Worldwide Marc Trepanier - Principal Fraud Consultant, ACI Worldwide

- Principal Fraud Consultant, ACI Worldwide Damon Madden - Principal Fraud Consultant, ACI Worldwide