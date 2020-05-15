EBAday Online Webinar - Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments

An EBAday Online webinar in association with Fiserv.

This forum will examine the mechanics and benefits of improved data analytics in payments and payments messaging.

With real-time payments growing rapidly worldwide and the payments ecosystem digitalising, banks need to constantly evolve their services to fulfil the expectations of their customers. A shift to instant payments will deepen the liquidity management challenges banks are already experiencing in today’s times.

Banks and corporates from different sectors are increasingly focussing on how to realise the value of financial data. Also, how can enriched payments data be used in the context of Open Banking and APIs?

These and other questions will be at the core of our guest speakers’ presentations and will offer insights for the discussion with your peers.

Discussion points will include:



How can an enriched view on data help banks with modelling accurate and meaningful predictions?

In which ways can enriched data based on the ISO 20022 be used to create new business models?

How can advanced data analytics help banks as well as corporates in managing their liquidity?

How can data help to tackle fraud and foster compliance?

How can machine learning and artificial intelligence help in providing new insights?

Speakers include:

