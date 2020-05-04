Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Online webinar
Webinar - How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

When:

Thursday 2 July 2020 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online Webinar

How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty.

For an incumbent bank, digital transformation has become a herculean task in an age saturated with technology. Traditional banks and lenders are now required to embrace unpredictability, maintain agility and digitise to the core. This signifies the need for a new approach to banking.

But what drives consumers to choose a neobank? Badly served by their existing banks, neobanks are a tempting alternative for customers who require branch-less digital or mobile application functionality, budgeting and saving tools, quicker and easier loan approval for their businesses and low-cost international transfers and ATM withdrawals.

However, it is evident that these changes need to be made incrementally and with careful consideration given when choosing the technology that will support digital transformation. Cloud technologies can play an important role and help legacy players that are in the process of migrating to the cloud overcome challenges with application modernisation, data centralisation and security.

The cloud and increasingly complex ecosystems are significant today, especially as banks begin to transform and recognise the importance of partnerships with other banks, old or new. There are commonalities between all banks, but the real question here is: what makes banks successful?

In EMEA, there is no universal formula for success that can work across all business models, and across the entire region. Neobanks are rising in popularity however, untrusting customers want more than improved customer experience. Neobanksalso need to establish revenue sources that can be diversified over time. Ultimately, all financial services providers must give their customers a compelling reason to continue banking with them.

Join us for this Finextra webinar, in association with Mambu, to take part in the discussion with industry experts on:

  • Building a bank vs. transforming a bank
  • Considering competitors popping up from a range of industries, how can financial institutions be agile and deal with unpredictability?
  • The role of technologies like cloud in building or transforming a bank.
  • How to influence people and change the culture within a banking ecosystem to welcome partners of all shapes and sizes
  • The EMEA region and variations among banks and regulations throughout the region.

Speakers include:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
  • Eelco-Jan Boonstra - Managing Director, EMEA, Mambu

 

Related reading: A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

