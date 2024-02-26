The future of plastic – the rapid evolution of card payments

The physical card is dead, long live the physical card. Explore the future of card payments and the challenges traditional banks face when competing for primary account status.

What innovations are we seeing in the physical and digital card market?

What’s holding traditional banks back from competing with neobanks’ digital offering?

Where is the payment card market going in the next 2-5 years?

What role does tokenisation play in the evolution of card payments?

From embedded payments to contactless – the ways we interact with payment cards is in a constant state of evolution. While many are quick to announce that the future of payments is digital, the physical card is far from dead.

On the contrary, research shows that the number of credit, debit and pre-paid cards in circulation is projected to continue increasing over the next four years. Innovation in card payments, as well as changed consumer expectations and the increased popularity of digital cards and digital wallets, have enabled neobanks to thrive in the new era of payments.

Many traditional banks struggle with offering the same ease of use and flexibility that the mobile banking app ecosystem of neobanks provides their customers. They are often held back by legacy infrastructure that prevents them from accelerating the diversification of their product stack. In this rapid evolution of card payments, traditional banks need to adapt their products and services in order to continue competing for primary account status.

