Defence in Depth: What AI Strategies Work Best Against All-Cause Fraud?

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Joining the FinextraTV studio, Yogesh Patel, CTO and Chief Data Scientist, Outseer followed on from Outseer CEO, John Filby's interview by providing an in-depth look at the key strategies to implement when using AI as a means of fraud prevention and fraud detection. Describing the use cases of various forms of AI across Generative, Heuristic, Agentic, and Predictive, Patel explains how a layered, defence-in-depth approach helps create a stronger, specialist protection against increasingly sophisticated scams. Patel outlined how specialism in this manner is learned and developed over years of focus.

Outseer

/artificial intelligence /financial crime /security /payments

authentication confirmation of payee
 

