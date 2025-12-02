Defence in Depth: What AI Strategies Work Best Against All-Cause Fraud?

Joining the FinextraTV studio, Yogesh Patel, CTO and Chief Data Scientist, Outseer followed on from Outseer CEO, John Filby's interview by providing an in-depth look at the key strategies to implement when using AI as a means of fraud prevention and fraud detection. Describing the use cases of various forms of AI across Generative, Heuristic, Agentic, and Predictive, Patel explains how a layered, defence-in-depth approach helps create a stronger, specialist protection against increasingly sophisticated scams. Patel outlined how specialism in this manner is learned and developed over years of focus.