The Intersection of Wildlife Trafficking and Financial Crime

FinextraTV, Julia Thorn, Senior Marketing Manager, Financial Crime Compliance, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions and Robert Campbell, Programme Director of United for Wildlife, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, dive deep into their recently released report on how wildlife trafficking can be combatted with the power of collaboration. Exploring the objectives of the report, the pair doubled down on the importance of enforcement data and how this data can be used for good by looking for patterns that are more relevant to financial institutions than first thought. Further, financial institutions must consider wildlife trafficking as organised crime and as the money involved cannot be hidden under the bed - it moves through commercial entities such as airports and shipping ports - this form of money laundering must be mitigated.