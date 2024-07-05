Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
What other regions can learn from instant payments success in the Nordics and the UK

At EBAday 2024, Peter Larsson, Director European Markets, Tietoevry Banking, chats through the future of the Instant Payments, and how success from the Nordic region and the UK showcase real-time value for Europe. Instant Payments are expected to become the universal standard in the coming years, and after bringing harmonisation through interest in real-time, Instant Payments will become the core and baseline for innovation of new products and services at banks for domestic and cross border payments.

