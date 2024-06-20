Using Process Automation to Remain Resilient Across 3LOD

FinextraTV and Guy Mettrick, Industry Vice President - Financial Services, Appian, explore how the technology landscape has changed over the past decade and how technology has become a facilitator for operational resilience. Further, with new forms of AI emerging, operational resilience should also be considered, but must not get in the way of innovation. The way forward is process automation and ensuring that technology can be used to mitigate fraud, financial crime, and risk management across the three lines of defence.

