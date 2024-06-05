Why Real Time Single Source of Truth Financial Processing is Needed Today

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Tony Coleman, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at Temenos and Cormac Flanagan, Head of Product Management at Temenos discuss the recently announced launch of Temenos Positions. They cover how real time, single source of truth financial processing is needed, because it provides a critical view across a bank’s complex landscape, particularly benefitting fund authorisation and intraday liquidity.
