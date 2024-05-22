Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Lending Modernisation: Quick Wins for Banks

Join FinextraTV in conversation with Robert Downs, Global Head of Corporate & Syndicated Lending, Finastra and Prakash Pattni, Managing Director - Digital Transformation, IBM Cloud for Financial Services, IBM, as we explore a plethora of topics including digitalisation gaps, cloud innovation, data and knowledge management, regulation, and competition and how they all intersect with each other to modernise lending. This compelling conversation explores current problems with data in the lending industry and how modern technologies such as AI and automation transform lending processes, products and ensure quick wins for banks.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

