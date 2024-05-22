Lending Modernisation: Quick Wins for Banks

Join FinextraTV in conversation with Robert Downs, Global Head of Corporate & Syndicated Lending, Finastra and Prakash Pattni, Managing Director - Digital Transformation, IBM Cloud for Financial Services, IBM, as we explore a plethora of topics including digitalisation gaps, cloud innovation, data and knowledge management, regulation, and competition and how they all intersect with each other to modernise lending. This compelling conversation explores current problems with data in the lending industry and how modern technologies such as AI and automation transform lending processes, products and ensure quick wins for banks.

