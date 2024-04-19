Thriving futures: The consumer benefits to Bank & Fintech partnerships

Anita Paju, Head of Customer Success at LHV, sheds light on the pivotal role European banking providers play, the significance of collaborating with fintechs, and the dynamic changes seen currently in the financial landscape at MPE 2024. We discuss payments infrastructure, the value of partnering with fintechs, and explore LVH’s future priorities aimed at enhancing infrastructure and broadening services to cater to consumer needs.
