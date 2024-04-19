Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Thriving futures: The consumer benefits to Bank & Fintech partnerships

Anita Paju, Head of Customer Success at LHV, sheds light on the pivotal role European banking providers play, the significance of collaborating with fintechs, and the dynamic changes seen currently in the financial landscape at MPE 2024. We discuss payments infrastructure, the value of partnering with fintechs, and explore LVH’s future priorities aimed at enhancing infrastructure and broadening services to cater to consumer needs.

