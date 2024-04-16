Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
LIVE@ IFGS: Fintech & Beyond: The wider industry impact

Kicking off UK Fintech week at the 10th year of IFGS, Janine Hirt, CEO of Innovate Finance, speaks to FinextraTV about the impact of Fintech across non-financial industries and the importance of collaboration between Fintechs, government, industry and regulators in shaping the economy, addressing inequality, and strengthening social justice and peace. We hear about how the consumer will benefit from Embedded Finance and Open Data and the role AI, regulation and push payment fraud will play in helping drive sustainable finance over the next 10 years.

715
