Emerging Trends in Correspondent Banking

Timo Florian Zwez, General Manager Germany, Head of IB DACH, Banking Circle, speaks at EBAday 2023 about significant transformations occurring in correspondent banking, the impact of sanctions on this sector, and how evolving business models, Neo-banks, crypto, and Embedded Finance, are influencing correspondent banking today and in the future.

4860
Comments: (1)

Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - SME - Fintech startups (APAC and Africa) - India 27 June, 2023, 14:35Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

do you think? Correspondent Banking will loose layers in future with more progress on CBDC, real time payments, cross boarder payments??

