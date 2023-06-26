Emerging Trends in Correspondent Banking

Timo Florian Zwez, General Manager Germany, Head of IB DACH, Banking Circle, speaks at EBAday 2023 about significant transformations occurring in correspondent banking, the impact of sanctions on this sector, and how evolving business models, Neo-banks, crypto, and Embedded Finance, are influencing correspondent banking today and in the future.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.