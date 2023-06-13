Geared towards the evolving needs of corporates

Will Marwick, Chief Executive Officer, IFX Payments, speaks at Money20/20 Europe about emerging trends across the Payments Landscape. He shares the steps IFX are taking to best position themselves to deliver on these emerging themes, the biggest opportunities for businesses in the short-mid term, and how the needs of corporates have shifted.
