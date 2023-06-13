Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Geared towards the evolving needs of corporates

Will Marwick, Chief Executive Officer, IFX Payments, speaks at Money20/20 Europe about emerging trends across the Payments Landscape. He shares the steps IFX are taking to best position themselves to deliver on these emerging themes, the biggest opportunities for businesses in the short-mid term, and how the needs of corporates have shifted.

1015
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

