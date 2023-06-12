Making Payments easier with B2B

Linda Weston, MD, Head of Core Product, Barclaycard Payments, speaks at Money20/20 about how automation within operations could be beneficial to businesses and where best to invest in automation. We hear how B2B could make payments easier, what the biggest challenges businesses have in the payments space today and what should be their key priorities going forward.
