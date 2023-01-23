Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The impact of open innovation on biodiversity in 2023

This PREDICT 2023 Series features Katherine Foster, Executive Director, Green Digital Finance Alliance, discussing her expectations for sustainability post-COP15, identifying the innovation and collaboration needed to accomplish the conference's targets, and predicting how we will innovate in 2023 to address the fragmented solutions that protect biodiversity.

