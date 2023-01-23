The impact of open innovation on biodiversity in 2023

This PREDICT 2023 Series features Katherine Foster, Executive Director, Green Digital Finance Alliance, discussing her expectations for sustainability post-COP15, identifying the innovation and collaboration needed to accomplish the conference's targets, and predicting how we will innovate in 2023 to address the fragmented solutions that protect biodiversity.
