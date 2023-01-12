The opportunities found in new regulations aimed at helping nature recovery

Speaking in Finextra’s PREDICT 2023 Series, Jessica Smith, Nature Lead, UNEP Finance Initiative, shares her optimism for 2023 following COP15: The UN Biodiversity Conference. She considers how Target 19 will mobilize $200bn per year to help fund biodiversity strategies by 2030 and predicts what FIs and tech companies can do to meet the new Paris-level agreement for nature while benefiting from its opportunities.

