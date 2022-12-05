Portfolio approaches to Net Zero

Guillaume Levannier, Sustainable Investment Manager, Lombard Odier Investment Managers speaks to FinextraTV at Sustainable Finance Live 2022. Guillaume discusses the journey to Net Zero and why there must be an integration of the whole value chain of the industry when decarbonizing a portfolio. Furthermore, the need to make better use of data, risk and financial instruments and why exclusion policies shouldn’t be at the heart of a decarbonizing strategy.

