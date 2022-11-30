Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
How to make decisions that are Planet, Profit and Prudential positive

Suresh Sankaran, Head of Model Risk Governance, Metro Bank joins FinextraTV at Sustainable Finance Live 2022. Discussing why Climate Risk is increasingly important to banks, Suresh offers a Risk Professionals' perspective on the expanding use of data within ESG and its use in risk function to make decisions, we get to understand why the role of ICAAP and ILAAP provisions are crucial in helping fight climate change.

More on /sustainable

6 h
News
Barclays ups spending on climate-tech startups to £500 million
Newsdesk
17 h
News
Visa Europe builds sustainability solutions team
Newsdesk
13 Dec
News
Pathzero raises A$8.6m for financed emissions tool
Newsdesk
12 Dec
Company
TradeSun acquires UK ESG company Coriolis Technologies
TradeSun
08 Dec
Company
Bank of Ireland sets scientifically-validated greenhouse gas emission reduction targets
Bank of Ireland

Comments: (1)

Michael Rada
Michael Rada - IBCSD LAB s.r.o, - Praha 02 December, 2022, 10:54Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Dear FINEXTRA, thank you for sharing interview with Suresh Sankaran. It is interesting that his words resonate with my keynote speech delivered on the Global impact investment summit 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4g_Pkggoek8

