How to make decisions that are Planet, Profit and Prudential positive

Suresh Sankaran, Head of Model Risk Governance, Metro Bank joins FinextraTV at Sustainable Finance Live 2022. Discussing why Climate Risk is increasingly important to banks, Suresh offers a Risk Professionals' perspective on the expanding use of data within ESG and its use in risk function to make decisions, we get to understand why the role of ICAAP and ILAAP provisions are crucial in helping fight climate change.

10421