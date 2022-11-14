Agile Series Unplugged: Building an autonomous, high functioning, efficient engineering team

In this Agile Unplugged episode, Andrew Smith, Co-founder and CTO RTGS.global and Aman Kohli, Managing Partner Banking and Capital Markets DXC Technologies, discuss their top tips for creating and scaling an effective engineering team, whilst maintaining an agile culture. They dive into detail about the principle of isolation and benefits of functioning autonomously; how the evolution of cloud technology and modern architecture has enabled fintechs to become more agile than incumbents, where taking an agile approach is not the answer and how it can be used outside of engineering.

