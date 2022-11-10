Opportunities innovative technology opens up for Financial Institutions

Monica Sasso, FSI EMEA Chief Technologist, Redhat joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022, keeping us current on what opportunities can emerge when opening up a bank's infrastructure. Particularly how challenges in independent innovation can turn into a chance to review new business prospects, what part open APIs play in pushing forward a new marketplace for customers' choices, and the opportunities to be found in moving away from legacy infrastructure.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.