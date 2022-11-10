Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

How a data-driven approach can optimize payment processing

Jacob Aruldhas, CEO, ECS Fin Inc. speaks to FinextraTV at Sibos2022 about the big changes happening in the payment processing ecosystem. Highlighting the issues and challenges facing banks, Aruldhas examines industry reaction to this fragmented environment, the lack of data accountability and how, in response, ECS Fin Inc. is taking a transaction-centric approach to optimize any payment processing environment.

469
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /Sibos

17 h
Video
Pro-active approaches to managing KYC
FinextraTV
07 Nov
Video
Reviewing financial institution's crypto strategies & their consumer potential
FinextraTV
07 Nov
Video
A clear path to bill payment solutions
FinextraTV
31 Oct
Video
The opportunity of Variable Recurring Payments in Europe
FinextraTV
31 Oct
Video
Innovating for bank differentiation
FinextraTV

Related Companies

ECSFin

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Payments Regulation & Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)