How a data-driven approach can optimize payment processing

Jacob Aruldhas, CEO, ECS Fin Inc. speaks to FinextraTV at Sibos2022 about the big changes happening in the payment processing ecosystem. Highlighting the issues and challenges facing banks, Aruldhas examines industry reaction to this fragmented environment, the lack of data accountability and how, in response, ECS Fin Inc. is taking a transaction-centric approach to optimize any payment processing environment.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.