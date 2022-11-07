Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Reviewing financial institution's crypto strategies & their consumer potential

Dave Jevans, Executive Vice President, CipherTrace, a Mastercard company, speaks to FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 to recognize how financial institutions can identify their crypto exposure with on- and off-chain data, the importance of a crypto network and how financial institutions can instil trust in the crypto ecosystem for their businesses and customers.

712
