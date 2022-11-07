Reviewing financial institution's crypto strategies & their consumer potential

Dave Jevans, Executive Vice President, CipherTrace, a Mastercard company, speaks to FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 to recognize how financial institutions can identify their crypto exposure with on- and off-chain data, the importance of a crypto network and how financial institutions can instil trust in the crypto ecosystem for their businesses and customers.
