Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Collaborative innovation and ‘Embracing the digital landscape’

Nick Kerigan, Head of Innovation, Swift joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022. Elaborating on this year’s key Sibos topic ‘Embracing the digital landscape’, Kerigan catches us up on the latest available information in the field, walking us through how innovation and transformation are being encouraged in the industry and what is happening in banks to cover the next iteration of developments in CBDCs, tokenized assets, AI, data solutions and the impending arrival of Web 3.0 and the metaverse.

3177
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /Sibos

21 h
Video
The innovative UI design leading payment technology
FinextraTV
21 h
Video
The changing role of KYC analysts and the need for better UBO data
FinextraTV
21 h
Video
The evolution of the payment screening process with ISO20022
FinextraTV
21 h
Video
The drive towards Central Bank Digitalized Currency
FinextraTV
24 Oct
Video
Tokenization in financial services
FinextraTV

Related Companies

Swift

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Predictions Retail banking Wholesale banking Payments DevOps

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)