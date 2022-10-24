Collaborative innovation and ‘Embracing the digital landscape’

Nick Kerigan, Head of Innovation, Swift joins FinextraTV at Sibos 2022. Elaborating on this year’s key Sibos topic ‘Embracing the digital landscape’, Kerigan catches us up on the latest available information in the field, walking us through how innovation and transformation are being encouraged in the industry and what is happening in banks to cover the next iteration of developments in CBDCs, tokenized assets, AI, data solutions and the impending arrival of Web 3.0 and the metaverse.

