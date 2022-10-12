New Developments in Virtual Account and Liquidity Management

Ray Wilson, Global Head of Virtual Accounts at Montran and Layal Ishaq, Regional Head of Global Transaction Banking at Ahli United Bank speak with FinextraTV at Sibos 2022. Discussing Montran’s major new contract with Ahli United Bank for the supply of a Virtual Account and Liquidity Management Solution, we gain insight into the significance of this deal and the potential for Ahli United Bank’s corporate clients.
