Bank of America shares merchant advise ahead of annual business reviews

Chris Jameson, Co-head of Product Management, Global Transaction Services, EMEA, speaks at MPE 2022 about the many companies that will be reviewing their business plans and how they need to include their merchant solutions as part of these business reviews, the new payment solutions available that companies can draw on, and how transaction banks can support companies to keep up with the rapid pace of change in the payments.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

