Bank of America shares merchant advice ahead of annual business reviews

Chris Jameson, Co-head of Product Management, Global Transaction Services, EMEA, speaks at MPE 2022 about how companies should consider merchant solutions as part of their business reviews, the new payment solutions available that companies can draw on, and how transaction banks can support companies to keep up with the rapid pace of change in the payments space.
