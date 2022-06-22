Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Important lessons learned from the last decade around cloud core banking

Patrice Amman, Senior Director, Financial Services Business Lead (EMEA), Microsoft, & Andrew Reeves, Head of Temenos Banking Cloud, Temenos, speaks together at TCF 2022 about whether the banking sector has been slower to embrace the cloud than other industries, the lessons learned from the last decade around cloud core banking, and what it takes to successfully build a bank in the cloud.

622
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /cloud

21 Jun
Video
Money 20/20: Ensuring scalability, high configurability & operating in real-time
FinextraTV
20 Jun
Video
Mbanq geared up to meet the increased demand for BaaS
FinextraTV
17 Jun
News
Minna Bank hits 1 million app downloads in first year
Newsdesk
15 Jun
Company
Temenos signs TS Banking Group
Temenos
15 Jun
News
Mast raises £1.2m for mortgage origination platform
Newsdesk

Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Lead Channel

Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)