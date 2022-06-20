Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
EBAday 2022: Future-proofing PSPs against the unexpected

Silvia Mazánová, Head of Product Management Transaction Automation, Volantic FSA, speaks at EBAday 2022 about the outlook for the payments industry, future-proofing PSPs against an unpredictable future, and what payment service providers should be doing now to seize the opportunities and prepare for any challenges presented by cryptocurrencies.

