EBAday 2022: Tackling the top challenges private banks face today

Reda Bedjaoui, CEO, Privat3 Money, speaks at EBAday 2022 about the challenges faced by private banks around revenues and profits caused by the uncertainties related to Covid-19, the acceleration in client demand for digitally enabled remote engagement, and a shift toward remote working. We discuss how these challenges can be met, with what technology, and what private banks need to consider moving forward.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.