EBAday 2022: Are payments really that complex?

Jolanda Schekermans, Head of Product – Europe, Form3, & Krzysztof Hoffman, Head of Payments, Aion Bank, speak at EBAday about some of the key changes they are seeing across the payments landscape, the impact of disruptive regulation, and what financial institutions are having to consider when thinking about their payment strategies for the future.
