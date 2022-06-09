EBAday2022: The role of correspondent banking in the future of International payments

Dean Sposito, Managing Director, Head of Institutional Cash Management, Western Europe, Deutsche Bank speaks at EBAday 2022 in Vienna about how today’s geo-political and economic landscape has reinforced the importance of correspondent banking, the ongoing pain-points within correspondent banking, what the banking community is currently working on to meet these challenges, and how banks are best positioned to take advantages of changing dynamics in the market.
